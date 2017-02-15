BRIEF-Foot Locker says approves new $1.2 bln share repurchase program

BRIEF-Home Depot files preliminary prospectus supplement related to a 3-part notes offering
* Files preliminary prospectus supplement related to a 3-part notes offering Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rTEtvj) Further company coverage:
Feb 15 Foot Locker Inc
* Foot Locker, Inc. announces 2017 capital allocation plans
* Foot Locker Inc says approves new $1.2 billion share repurchase program
* Foot Locker Inc says approves $277 million capital expenditure program for 2017
* Says board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on company's common stock of $0.31 per share
* Foot Locker Inc - New dividend represents a 13 percent increase over company's previous quarterly per-share amount
* Foot Locker Inc - Approved a new 3-year, $1.2 billion common share repurchase program extending through Jan 2020, replacing previous $1 billion program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Files preliminary prospectus supplement related to a 3-part notes offering Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rTEtvj) Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, May 24 German meal kit company HelloFresh is preparing for a stock market flotation, which could come as early as autumn, but will only be launched if the pre-summer listing of peer Delivery Hero proves a success, people close to the matter said.
* Eaton Vance Corp report for the three and six month periods ended april 30, 2017