版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 16日 星期四 06:01 BJT

BRIEF-Freddie Mac announces pricing of $221.7 million multifamily small balance loan securitization

Feb 15 Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp

* Freddie Mac announces pricing of $221.7 million multifamily small balance loan securitization

* Freddie Mac says company expects to guarantee approximately $221.7 million in multifamily SB certificates Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐