2017年 2月 16日

BRIEF-PepsiCo files for potential mixed shelf, size not disclosed

Feb 15 Pepsico Inc :

* Files for potential mixed shelf, size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: bit.ly/2lRSYNe Further company coverage:
