BRIEF-Mosaic estimates environmental capex at about $310 mln in 2018

Feb 15 Mosaic Co

* Mosaic Co - In 2018, co estimates environmental capital expenditures will be about $310 million

* Mosaic Co - In 2018, expenditures for land reclamation activities, gypstack closure and water treatment activities are expected to be about $110 million

* Mosaic Co - On track to meet the goal Co has set to achieve $500 million in cost savings by end of 2018 Source text: (bit.ly/2ll2viE) Further company coverage:
