BRIEF-Mosaic estimates environmental capex at about $310 mln in 2018

BRIEF-Eaton Vance Corp reports Q2 earnings per share $0.62
* Eaton Vance Corp report for the three and six month periods ended april 30, 2017
Feb 15 Mosaic Co
* Mosaic Co - In 2018, co estimates environmental capital expenditures will be about $310 million
* Mosaic Co - In 2018, expenditures for land reclamation activities, gypstack closure and water treatment activities are expected to be about $110 million
* Mosaic Co - On track to meet the goal Co has set to achieve $500 million in cost savings by end of 2018 Source text: (bit.ly/2ll2viE) Further company coverage:
* Eaton Vance Corp report for the three and six month periods ended april 30, 2017
NEW YORK, May 24 Anthem Inc is looking at each state to determine what its participation in the Obamacare individual market will be next year given the political and regulatory uncertainty, Chief Executive Officer Joseph Swedish said on Wednesday.
* Says discussions with its lending banks are well advanced and they are targeting execution of an agreement during June 2017, prior to implementation of broader Seadrill Limited restructuring