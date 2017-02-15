版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 16日 星期四 06:29 BJT

BRIEF-PHH says buyer agreed to buy certain assets and liabilities held by PHH Home Loans and RMR

Feb 15 Phh Corp

* PHH-Buyer agreed to buy certain assets and liabilities held by PHH Home Loans and RMR for a cash purchase price of $70 million to be paid to PHH Home Loans Source text: [bit.ly/2lS9koR] Further company coverage:
