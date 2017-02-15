BRIEF-New Gold says Q4 production of 95,883 ounces of gold and 26 mln pounds of copper

Feb 15 New Gold Inc

* New Gold Inc says Q4 production of 95,883 ounces of gold and 26 million pounds of copper

* Qtrly net loss of $20 million, or $0.04 per share

* New Gold Inc says new gold expects total 2017 production at Rainy River to be 50,000 to 60,000 ounces

* New Gold Inc says consolidated silver production is scheduled to remain in line with prior year at approximately 1.1 million ounces for 2017