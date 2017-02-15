版本:
BRIEF-Airiq qtrly net income per share, basic and diluted $0.01

Feb 15 Airiq Inc

* Airiq Inc qtrly net income per share, basic and diluted $0.01

* Airiq Inc - Revenues for three months ended December 31, 2016, decreased 12.5% to $772 from $882 for three months ended December 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
