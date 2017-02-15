版本:
BRIEF-Fortress Investment says will pay Softbank termination fee of $98.4 mln if merger breaks up

Feb 15 Softbank Group Corp

* Fortress Investment Group LLC - will pay Softbank a termination fee of $98.4 million if merger breaks up under certain circumstances

* Fortress Investment Group LLC - will pay Softbank a termination fee of $131.1 million if merger breaks up after Fortress board withrdaws approval Source text: (bit.ly/2kzo1vY) Further company coverage:
