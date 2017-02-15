版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 16日 星期四 06:20 BJT

BRIEF-Facebook says businesses in US will be able to post job openings

Feb 15 Facebook Inc :

* Facebook - businesses in us will be able to post job openings, their future employees will be able to find those posts on their page or in new jobs bookmark

* Over the next few weeks, US and Canadian businesses can post jobs on their Facebook page Source text : bit.ly/2lMsDE4 Further company coverage:
