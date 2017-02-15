版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 16日 星期四 06:53 BJT

BRIEF-Windtree Therapeutics says entered into securities purchase agreement, registration rights agreement with select institutional investors

Feb 15 Windtree Therapeutics Inc

* Windtree Therapeutics - effective Feb 13, co entered into securities purchase agreement, registration rights agreement with select institutional investors

* Windtree Therapeutics - as per agreement, co to issue, sell to investors 7,049 series a convertible preferred stock units at $1,495/unit - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2lMzMVd) Further company coverage:
