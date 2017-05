Feb 15 Google :

* Starting today, people in Brazil, Mexico, Argentina can see fact check tagged articles in expanded story box on news.google.com and in google news & weather apps

* Also launching the fact check tag in Brazil, Mexico and Argentina on news mode in search

* "Fact check articles will be elevated and annotated with the same fact check label that you would see in stories on Google News"