Feb 15 Citigroup Inc

* Citigroup Inc - Credit card charge-offs 2.60 percent in January 2017 versus 2.53 percent in December 2016 - SEC filing

* Citigroup Inc - Credit card delinquency rate 1.60 percent at January end versus 1.60 percent at December end