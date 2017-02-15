版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 16日 星期四 04:19 BJT

BRIEF-U.S. FDA - Zimmer Biomet recalls comprehensive reverse shoulder due to high fracture rate

Feb 15 U.S. Food And Drug Administration

* u.s. Fda - zimmer biomet recalls comprehensive reverse shoulder due to a high fracture rate Source text (bit.ly/2kKW4SR) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐