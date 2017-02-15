版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 16日 星期四 05:06 BJT

BRIEF-SmartREIT says entered into a letter of intent to form a 50/50 joint venture partnership with SmartStop Asset Management LLC

Feb 15 Smart Reit

* SmartREIT says entered into a letter of intent to form a 50/50 joint venture partnership with SmartStop Asset Management LLC

* SmartREIT says letter of intent to build, co-own rental self-storage facilities in Canada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐