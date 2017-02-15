BRIEF-TripAdvisor qtrly total revenue $316 million, up 2 pct

BRIEF-Eaton Vance Corp reports Q2 earnings per share $0.62
* Eaton Vance Corp report for the three and six month periods ended april 30, 2017
Feb 15 TripAdvisor Inc
* TripAdvisor - Qtrly total revenue $316 million, up 2 percent
* Q4 revenue view $326.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly non-GAAP earnings per share $0.16
* Qtrly GAAP earnings per share $0.01
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly average monthly unique visitors reached 390 million during the peak summer travel season, or up 14% year over year
* TripAdvisor - "Instant booking rollout induced significant revenue headwinds in 2016, muting revenue growth and significantly impacting profitability"
* TripAdvisor - "Click-based and transaction revenue growth improved in the fourth quarter and again in january compared to the fourth quarter"
* TripAdvisor - "In the fourth quarter, we reached more than 560,000 instantly bookable hotels on our platform"
* TripAdvisor - "Our instant booking launch dampened our core click-based and transaction revenue growth in 2016" Source text: [bit.ly/2kTQAIf] Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 24 Anthem Inc is looking at each state to determine what its participation in the Obamacare individual market will be next year given the political and regulatory uncertainty, Chief Executive Officer Joseph Swedish said on Wednesday.
* Says discussions with its lending banks are well advanced and they are targeting execution of an agreement during June 2017, prior to implementation of broader Seadrill Limited restructuring