公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 16日 星期四

BRIEF-The Kraft Heinz Co declares regular quarterly dividend of $0.60/shr

Feb 15 Kraft Heinz Co

* The Kraft Heinz Company declares regular quarterly dividend of $0.60 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
