BRIEF-Immunomedics sends letter to stockholders highlighting global licensing agreement

Feb 15 Immunomedics Inc

* Immunomedics sends letter to stockholders highlighting value creating global licensing agreement, underscoring fulfillment of promise to stockholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
