中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 16日 星期四 07:21 BJT

BRIEF-Cosi says bankruptcy court entered the final order authorizing debtors to deregister Cosi's common stock

Feb 15 Cosi Inc

* Cosi Inc says bankruptcy court entered the final order authorizing debtors to deregister Cosi Inc common stock Source text: (bit.ly/2kU3mq6) Further company coverage:
