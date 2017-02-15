版本:
2017年 2月 16日

BRIEF-Corelogic's board granted President and CEO Anand Nallathambi a temporary medical leave of absence - SEC Filing

Feb 15 Corelogic Inc

* Corelogic - On Feb 13, co's board granted president and chief executive officer Anand Nallathambi a temporary medical leave of absence - SEC Filing

* Corelogic - During Nallathambi's absence, board appointed Chief Operating Officer Frank D. Martell to serve as Interim President, Chief Executive Officer Source text: [bit.ly/2lkZOhk] Further company coverage:
