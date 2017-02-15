版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 16日 星期四 05:52 BJT

BRIEF-Coca-Cola says compensation committee adopted a clawback policy for awards under Coca-Cola Co performance incentive plan - SEC Filing

Feb 15 Coca-Cola Co

* Coca-Cola - On Feb 15, compensation committee adopted a clawback policy for awards under Coca-Cola Company performance incentive plan - SEC Filing Source text: [bit.ly/2kzj5Hu] Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐