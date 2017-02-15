版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 16日 星期四

BRIEF-Emclaire Financial announces 3.8 pct increase in dividend

Feb 15 Emclaire Financial Corp

* Emclaire Financial Corp announces 3.8 pct increase in quarterly dividend

* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.27 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
