BRIEF-Zeltiq Aesthetics says entered plan of merger with Allergan Holdco US on Feb 13

Feb 15 Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc

* Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc - on Feb 13, 2017 co entered into agreement and plan of merger with Allergan Holdco US Inc for $56.50 in cash

* Zeltiq Aesthetics - under specified circumstances company may be required to pay Allergan Holdco US Inc a termination fee of $74 million - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2kU71nD)