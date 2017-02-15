版本:
BRIEF-Oncobiologics files for secondary offering of about 2 mln shares of its common stock - SEC Filing

Feb 15 Oncobiologics Inc

* Files for secondary offering of about 2 million shares of its common stock - SEC Filing Source text: [bit.ly/2kznESf] Further company coverage:
