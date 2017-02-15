版本:
2017年 2月 16日

BRIEF-Realogy and Guaranteed Rate enter into mortgage origination joint venture agreement

Feb 15 Realogy Holdings Corp

* Realogy and Guaranteed Rate enter into mortgage origination joint venture agreement

* Realogy Holdings Corp -Agreed to form a new joint venture, guaranteed Rate Affinity LLC, which is expected to begin doing business in June 2017

* Realogy Holdings Corp - Guaranteed Rate will own a controlling 50.1% stake of Guaranteed Rate affinity and Realogy will own 49.9% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
