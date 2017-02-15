版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 16日 星期四 06:39 BJT

BRIEF-Sunpower says Q1 residential growth rate is not what was expected

Feb 15 Sunpower Corp -

* Expect cash to decline in Q1, Q2 and non recourse debt to rise as co builds out projects; expects to monetize projects in H2 2017 - Conf call

* Says Q1 residential growth rate is not what was expected - Conf call Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐