2017年 2月 16日

BRIEF-Barrick announces dividend increase

Feb 15 Barrick Gold Corp

* Barrick announces dividend increase

* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.03 per share

* Barrick Gold Corp - Increase in company's quarterly dividend from $0.02 cents per share to $0.03 per share. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
