BRIEF-Mitchell International is exploring a sale - WSJ, citing sources

Feb 15 (Reuters) -

* Mitchell International Inc is exploring a sale that could value the company between $2.5 billion and $3 billion, including debt - WSJ, citing sources Source text - on.wsj.com/2lMitnc Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
