BRIEF-Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority announces leadership change

Feb 15 Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority

* Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority announces leadership change

* Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority - President and CEO Robert Soper has resigned to pursue other opportunities effective immediately

* Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority - Former CEO Mitchell Grossinger Etess will act as interim CEO subject to necessary regulatory filings or approvals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
