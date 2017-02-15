BRIEF-Barrick reports progress on projects

BRIEF-Eaton Vance Corp reports Q2 earnings per share $0.62
* Eaton Vance Corp report for the three and six month periods ended april 30, 2017
Feb 15 Barrick Gold Corp
* Barrick - Initiated a prefeasibility study to evaluate construction of an underground mine at Lama, on Argentinean side of Pascua-Lama Project
* Barrick Gold -Reported progress on projects with potential to contribute up to 1.1 million ounces of gold production at Cortez, Goldrush, Lagunas Norte, Turquoise Ridge
* Barrick Gold Corp says optimization work in Chile remains underway
* Barrick Gold Corp - Initial capital costs for project remain unchanged, and are estimated to be $153 million for Cortez underground expansion project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Eaton Vance Corp report for the three and six month periods ended april 30, 2017
NEW YORK, May 24 Anthem Inc is looking at each state to determine what its participation in the Obamacare individual market will be next year given the political and regulatory uncertainty, Chief Executive Officer Joseph Swedish said on Wednesday.
* Says discussions with its lending banks are well advanced and they are targeting execution of an agreement during June 2017, prior to implementation of broader Seadrill Limited restructuring