2017年 2月 16日 星期四 06:45 BJT

BRIEF-Barrick reports progress on projects

Feb 15 Barrick Gold Corp

* Barrick - Initiated a prefeasibility study to evaluate construction of an underground mine at Lama, on Argentinean side of Pascua-Lama Project

* Barrick Gold -Reported progress on projects with potential to contribute up to 1.1 million ounces of gold production at Cortez, Goldrush, Lagunas Norte, Turquoise Ridge

* Barrick Gold Corp says optimization work in Chile remains underway

* Barrick Gold Corp - Initial capital costs for project remain unchanged, and are estimated to be $153 million for Cortez underground expansion project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
