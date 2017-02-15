版本:
BRIEF-HCA Holdings says unit of co entered into Joinder Agreement to refinance its existing senior secured Term B-7 loan credit facility - SEC Filing

Feb 15 HCA Holdings Inc

* HCA Holdings Inc- On Feb 15, unit of co entered into Joinder Agreement to refinance its existing senior secured Term B-7 loan credit facility -SEC Filing

* HCA Holdings Inc - Entered new $1.197 billion senior secured Term B-8 loan credit facility maturing on Feb 15, 2024 Source text: [bit.ly/2kzuBTj] Further company coverage:
