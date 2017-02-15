版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 16日 星期四 06:46 BJT

BRIEF-Hhgregg says engaged Stifel, Nicolaus & Co and Miller Buckfire & Co to pursue potential strategic transactions

Feb 15 Hhgregg Inc

* Engaged Stifel, Nicolaus & Co and Miller Buckfire & Co to pursue potential strategic and financial transactions Source text: (bit.ly/2krz13p) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐