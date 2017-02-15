BRIEF-Le Chateau enters into financing agreement

Feb 15 Le Chateau Inc

* Le Chateau enters into financing agreement

* Financing of $2.0 million

* Le Chateau - loan will be secured by all co's property and will be subordinated in terms of ranking and repayment to co's $80.0 million revolving credit facility

* Financing is in form of a secured loan

* Le Chateau inc says loan is repayable at maturity on July 14, 2017

* Loan is repayable at maturity on July 14, 2017