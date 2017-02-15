BRIEF-Le Chateau enters into financing agreement

BRIEF-Eaton Vance Corp reports Q2 earnings per share $0.62
* Eaton Vance Corp report for the three and six month periods ended april 30, 2017
Feb 15 Le Chateau Inc
* Le Chateau enters into financing agreement
* Financing of $2.0 million
* Le Chateau - loan will be secured by all co's property and will be subordinated in terms of ranking and repayment to co's $80.0 million revolving credit facility
* Financing is in form of a secured loan
* Le Chateau inc says loan is repayable at maturity on July 14, 2017
* Loan is repayable at maturity on July 14, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Eaton Vance Corp report for the three and six month periods ended april 30, 2017
NEW YORK, May 24 Anthem Inc is looking at each state to determine what its participation in the Obamacare individual market will be next year given the political and regulatory uncertainty, Chief Executive Officer Joseph Swedish said on Wednesday.
* Says discussions with its lending banks are well advanced and they are targeting execution of an agreement during June 2017, prior to implementation of broader Seadrill Limited restructuring