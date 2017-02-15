版本:
BRIEF-Yamana Gold appoints Jason Leblanc CFO

Feb 15 Yamana Gold Inc

* Yamana Gold announces board of directors and management appointments

* Says Jason Leblanc appointed CFO

* Yamana Gold Inc - with addition of Keating, Yamana's board is comprised of 11 directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
