版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 16日 星期四 07:02 BJT

BRIEF-Eestor Corp says adopted amended and restated stock option plan

Feb 15 Eestor Corporation

* Eestor Corporation - adopted an amended and restated stock option plan which converts prior 10 pct rolling plan into a 20 pct fixed stock option plan

* Eestor - pursuant to new plan, options to acquire an aggregate of about 20.4 million common shares may be granted to eligible persons from time to time Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
