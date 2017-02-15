BRIEF-U.S. FDA approves siliq to treat adults with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis

BRIEF-Eaton Vance Corp reports Q2 earnings per share $0.62
* Eaton Vance Corp report for the three and six month periods ended april 30, 2017
Feb 15 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
* U.S. FDA approves siliq (brodalumab) to treat adults with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis
* U.S. FDA - siliq is marketed by Bridgewater, New Jersey-based Valeant Pharmaceuticals
* U.S. FDA - "suicidal ideation and behavior, including completed suicides, have occurred in patients treated with siliq during clinical trials"
* U.S. FDA - because of the observed risk of suicidal ideation and behavior, the labeling for siliq includes a boxed warning
* FDA - because of observed risk of suicidal ideation, siliq is only available through restricted program under risk evaluation and mitigation strategy Source text: (bit.ly/2l9Da9c) Further company coverage:
* Eaton Vance Corp report for the three and six month periods ended april 30, 2017
NEW YORK, May 24 Anthem Inc is looking at each state to determine what its participation in the Obamacare individual market will be next year given the political and regulatory uncertainty, Chief Executive Officer Joseph Swedish said on Wednesday.
* Says discussions with its lending banks are well advanced and they are targeting execution of an agreement during June 2017, prior to implementation of broader Seadrill Limited restructuring