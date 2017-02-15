BRIEF-Ginger Beef Corp says intends to attempt to acquire up to 683,540 shares over next 12-month

Feb 15 Ginger Beef Corp

* Ginger Beef Corporation announces plans to repurchase common shares

* Ginger Beef Corp - intends to attempt to acquire up to an aggregate of 683,540 of its common shares over next 12-month period

* Ginger Beef- intention to make a normal course issuer bid which is expected to commence on Feb. 21, 2017 and terminate on Feb. 20, 2018