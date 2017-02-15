BRIEF-Marathon Oil announces 2017 capital program

BRIEF-Eaton Vance Corp reports Q2 earnings per share $0.62
Feb 15 Marathon Oil Corp
* Marathon Oil Corp announces 2017 capital program; accelerating activity and raising long-term growth rates for U.S. resource plays
* Marathon Oil Corp says announcing 10 % - 12% total company CAGR, excluding Libya for 2017
* Announced 2017 capital program of $2.2 billion with over 90 percent allocated to its high return U.S. resource plays
* Marathon Oil Corp says plans to increase its Oklahoma rig count to average approximately 10 rigs, while bringing 90 to 100 gross company-operated wells to sales
* Marathon Oil Corp says for Q1 2017, North America E&P production guidance is expected to average 195,000 to 205,000 net boed
* Marathon Oil Corp says in Bakken, plans to focus on its highest return west and east myrmidon areas where it completed several basin-leading wells in 2016
* OSM synthetic crude oil production is expected to range from 45,0000 to 50,000 net bbld in Q1 2017
* Marathon Oil Corp says for 2017, sees production available for sale from North America, international E&P units, excluding Libya, 335,000 to 355,000 net boed
* Marathon Oil Corp says for Q1 2017 international E&P is expected to average 120,000 to 125,000 net boed, excluding Libya
* Marathon Oil Corp says expects to average approximately six drilling rigs in Bakken in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 24 Anthem Inc is looking at each state to determine what its participation in the Obamacare individual market will be next year given the political and regulatory uncertainty, Chief Executive Officer Joseph Swedish said on Wednesday.
* Says discussions with its lending banks are well advanced and they are targeting execution of an agreement during June 2017, prior to implementation of broader Seadrill Limited restructuring