BRIEF-New Klondike's Michael Coulter, Seymour Sears and George Supol have resigned as directors of company

Feb 15 New Klondike Exploration Ltd :

* New Klondike Exploration Ltd - Michael Coulter, Seymour Sears and George Supol have resigned as directors of company

* New Klondike Exploration Ltd - coulter and supol have also resigned as officers of company

* New Klondike Exploration Ltd - company has no remaining officers or directors

* New Klondike Exploration Ltd - company is also delinquent in filing its interim financial statements for three financial quarterly periods during 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
