BRIEF-Samson Holding acquires Kohler Interiors Group

Feb 16 Samson Holding Ltd :

* Discloseable transaction in relation to acquisition of Kohler Interiors Group, Ltd

* On 15 February company, purchaser, and vendor entered into stock purchase agreement

* Total consideration for acquisition of sale shares and potential acquisition of Hickory Property is US$35 million

* Purchaser is Samson Investment Holding, vendor is Kohler Co. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
