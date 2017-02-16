版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 16日 星期四 08:32 BJT

BRIEF- Teck to sell its 70pct interest in Haib Minerals to Deep-South Resources Inc

Feb 15 Teck Resources Ltd :

* Teck increasing interest in deep-south to 35pct through asset sale

* Entered into a definitive agreement to sell its 70pct interest in Haib Minerals Ltd to Deep-South Resources Inc

* Teck will receive 13.6 million common shares of deep-south at closing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐