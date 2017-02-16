BRIEF- Teck to sell its 70pct interest in Haib Minerals to Deep-South Resources Inc

BRIEF-Blackline prices follow-on offering at $33.00 per share
* Pricing of a follow-on public offering of 3.5 million shares of its common stock at a price to public of $33.00 per share
Feb 15 Teck Resources Ltd :
* Teck increasing interest in deep-south to 35pct through asset sale
* Entered into a definitive agreement to sell its 70pct interest in Haib Minerals Ltd to Deep-South Resources Inc
* Teck will receive 13.6 million common shares of deep-south at closing
SYDNEY, May 25 Copper was trading flat on Thursday, steadying a day after dropping on concerns that slowing economic growth in China could hit demand from the world's top metals consumer.
* Q1 revenue c$12.7 million