版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 16日 星期四 12:15 BJT

BRIEF-Lenovo Group qtrly profit attributable $98 mln

Feb 16 Lenovo Group Ltd :

* Qtrly profit attributable $98 mln versus $300 mln

* Qtrly gross profit margin 13.1 pct versus 14.6 pct

* Qtrly group revenue of $12.17 bln versus $12.91 bln

* "For mobile business, group will extend its foothold in smartphone market outside China" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐