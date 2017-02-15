版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 16日 星期四 06:42 BJT

BRIEF-Elliott International buys 289,000 shares of Arconic's common stock on Feb 15

Feb 15 Arconic Inc

* Elliott International reports open market purchase of 289,000 shares of Arconic Inc's common stock on Feb 15 at $29.27 per share - SEC filing Source text:L (bit.ly/2lQoKLc) Further company coverage:
