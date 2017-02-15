BRIEF-Eli Lilly says additional results from pivotal ra-beam study published in New England Journal of Medicine

Feb 15 Eli Lilly

* Eli Lilly - additional results from pivotal ra-beam study published in New England Journal of Medicine

* Eli Lilly - results show baricitinib-treated patients demonstrated sustained improvement in rheumatoid arthritis compared to adalimumab and placebo

* Eli Lilly- through 52-week period, serious adverse event rates were 8 percent for baricitinib and 4 percent for adalimumab

* Eli Lilly - total of 5 deaths were reported in study