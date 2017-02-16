版本:
BRIEF-Dr Reddy's says U.S. court finds co's product infringes some patents

Feb 16 Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd

* Says Dr. Reddy's Laboratories announces U.S. district court's opinion relating to patent infringement

* Court found that asserted claims of the "094" and "980" patents were not invalid

* Court found that co's proposed palonosetron hydrochloride product infringes certain claims of some U.S. patents Source text:bit.ly/2ks6WZY Further company coverage:
