2017年 2月 16日

BRIEF-Snap Inc's initial valuation at $19.5 bln to $22.2 bln- CNBC, citing DJ

Feb 16 (Reuters) -

* Snap Inc sets initial valuation at $19.5 billion to $22.2 billion, or $14 to $16 per share, near low end of its targeted range - CNBC, citing Dow Jones
