BRIEF-Ballard inks deal with Broad-Ocean for fuel cell engine manufacture & sales in China

Feb 16 Ballard Power Systems Inc

* Ballard inks $25m deal with Broad-Ocean for fuel cell engine manufacture & sales in China

* Says deal has an estimated value of approximately $25 million in revenue to ballard over initial 5-year term

* Ballard Power Systems - Will have exclusive right to purchase fuel cell engines from any of Broad-Ocean manufacturing operations for sale outside China

