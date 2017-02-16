版本:
2017年 2月 16日

BRIEF-Ballard inks deal with Broad-Ocean for fuel cell engine manufacture & sales in China

Feb 16 Ballard Power Systems Inc

* Ballard inks $25m deal with Broad-Ocean for fuel cell engine manufacture & sales in China

* Says deal has an estimated value of approximately $25 million in revenue to ballard over initial 5-year term

* Ballard Power Systems - Will have exclusive right to purchase fuel cell engines from any of Broad-Ocean manufacturing operations for sale outside China

