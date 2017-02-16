BRIEF-GBM Resources executes deal with WCB Resources

BRIEF-Blackline prices follow-on offering at $33.00 per share
* Pricing of a follow-on public offering of 3.5 million shares of its common stock at a price to public of $33.00 per share
Feb 16 Gbm Resources Ltd
* Asx Alert-Merger With Canadian Company WCB Resources-Gbz.Ax
* Co and WCB resources executed binding heads of agreement to merge
* Deal will result in a substantial ASX listed gold development and exploration company focussed in Australia And Papua New Guinea
* Board of directors of each co have unanimously given support for merger and major shareholders have indicated support for merger
* WCB president and CEO, Cameron Switzer, will join board of merged entity
* Under HOA each WCB shareholder will receive 8 GBM ordinary shares for every WCB common share
SYDNEY, May 25 Copper was trading flat on Thursday, steadying a day after dropping on concerns that slowing economic growth in China could hit demand from the world's top metals consumer.
* Q1 revenue c$12.7 million