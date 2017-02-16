版本:
BRIEF-Fincantieri is awarded order from Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings

Feb 16 Fincantieri SpA :

* Awarded an order from Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd for the construction of 4 new generation cruise ships with an option for additional 2

* Value of each ship is approximately 800 million euros ($848.80 million), with one delivery per year from 2022 to 2025, stretching to 2027 in case of confirmation of the option Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9425 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
