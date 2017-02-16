BRIEF-Norwegian Cruise Line announces order for next generation of ships

BRIEF-Blackline prices follow-on offering at $33.00 per share
* Pricing of a follow-on public offering of 3.5 million shares of its common stock at a price to public of $33.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 16 Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd
* Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings announces order for next generation of ships for norwegian cruise line
* Norwegian Cruise Line- Reached agreement with Fincantieri S.P.A. to construct next generation of ships for its Norwegian Cruise Line brand
* Norwegian Cruise Line- Four ships are on order for delivery in 2022, 2023, 2024 2025, with option for 2 additional ships to be delivered in 2026, 2027
* Contract price for each of four vessels is approximately 800 million euros per ship
* Norwegian Cruise Line- Co obtained export credit financing to fund 80 percent of contract price of each ship delivered through 2025
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* Pricing of a follow-on public offering of 3.5 million shares of its common stock at a price to public of $33.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SYDNEY, May 25 Copper was trading flat on Thursday, steadying a day after dropping on concerns that slowing economic growth in China could hit demand from the world's top metals consumer.
* Q1 revenue c$12.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: