版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 16日 星期四 16:41 BJT

BRIEF-Google is partnering with Telenor to launch of RCS messaging to subscribers in Europe and Asia- blog

Feb 16 (Reuters) -

* Google says that it is partnering with Telenor to enable launch of RCS messaging to their 214 million subscribers across Europe and Asia- blog

* Google says that features like group chat, high-resolution photo sharing, read receipts will come standard on android- blog Source text : bit.ly/2lUlHkx
